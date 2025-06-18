Watch CBS News
2 stabbed in New York's Grand Central Terminal

Two men were stabbed in Grand Central Terminal Wednesday morning, New York police said. 

It happened around 7:20 a.m. on the mezzanine level of the terminal. 

Police said responding officers found two men, 28 and 32, who had been stabbed. 

Police say whoever attacked them took off. 

The two victims were rushed to the hospital in stable condition. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

