2 slashed at Grand Central Station on Christmas Eve

New York governor deploying more National Guard members into subway system

NEW YORK - A suspect is in custody after two people were slashed in Grand Central Station Christmas Eve.

It happened at around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night. A 26-year-old woman was slashed in the neck and 42-year-old male was slashed in the wrist. The attack appears to have been unprovoked.

The two victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital and are expected to survive.

The suspect, 28, was taken into custody, and a knife was recovered at the scene. Charges are pending.

The incident comes at a time of heightened scrutiny on safety in the subway system. Just this weekend, a woman was burned to death on the F train in Coney Island. A suspect was taken into custody in that case the same day.

Last week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced she was deploying an additional 250 National Guard troops to the subway system as MTA officials touted an overall decline in crime in the subway system. Hochul said crime had declined in the subway by 10% since March, when 750 National Guard members were initially deployed.

Officials also announced that every subway car is now equipped with a surveillance camera.