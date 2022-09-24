Investigators: AC unit catches fire on roof of Governors Island ferry terminal in Lower Manhattan
NEW YORK -- Flames and smoke poured out of the roof of the Governors Island ferry terminal in Lower Manhattan on Saturday.
The fire started just before 4 p.m.
Investigators say an air conditioning unit on top of the building caught fire.
Firefighters responded quickly and brought the flames under control within half an hour.
There were no reported injuries, and no word on damage.
Ferry service has since resumed with delays.
