Investigators: AC unit catches fire on roof of Governors Island ferry terminal in Lower Manhattan

NEW YORK -- Flames and smoke poured out of the roof of the Governors Island ferry terminal in Lower Manhattan on Saturday.

The fire started just before 4 p.m.

Investigators say an air conditioning unit on top of the building caught fire.

Firefighters responded quickly and brought the flames under control within half an hour.

There were no reported injuries, and no word on damage.

FERRY NOTICE 9/24 (Updated): Following an emergency at the Battery Maritime Building at 10 South Street, passenger-only ferry service between Lower Manhattan and Governors Island has resumed. Please anticipate delays. Brooklyn Ferry service will continue to run as normal. — Governors Island (@Gov_Island) September 24, 2022

Ferry service has since resumed with delays.