Gov. Kathy Hochul's attempts to curb rise in domestic terrorism become political football in gubernatorial race

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul is taking action to combat the rise in domestic terrorism and to strengthen gun laws in the wake of the Buffalo massacre.

But as CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported Wednesday, her actions have become a political football in the race for governor.

Displayed was a sawed-off shotgun that is perfectly legal to buy in New York, but if the governor has her way it will be illegal to sell or buy in the state. It's just one of the loopholes in the gun law that Hochul proposed as part of actions to stem the rise of domestic terrorism in the wake of Saturday's supermarket shooting upstate.

"The message to New Yorkers is we're going to continue to protect you as New Yorkers and have smart gun safety laws on the books, but we're also going to continue calling on the federal government to respond in a way that they have not in the past," Hochul said.

The governor signed two executive orders to combat the rise in domestic terrorism and asked Attorney General Letitia James to investigate the online platforms that the suspect in the Buffalo massacre allegedly used to broadcast the mass shooting. She said the probes should include, but not be limited to, Twitch, 4Chan, 8Chan and Discord.

"The most serious threat as a nation we face is from within. It's not from the Russians. It's not from people elsewhere. It's white supremacism. It's white nationalism," Hochul said.

But Congressman Tom Suozzi, who is running against her for governor, called her a hypocrite, charging that when she was in Congress she was a big supporter of the National Rifle Association. He said she and other members of Congress, "bragged about their endorsement to win votes."

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, who is Hochul's other Democratic gubernatorial opponent, also offered implied criticism of the governor at a rally to end gun violence.

"If you want to lead us, coordinate us, send resources to communities that have never gotten them -- never -- and we're paying the prices right now," Williams said.

The governor refused to respond to Suozzi's attack, saying he was just trying to score political points while she was acting as a governor to end the violence.