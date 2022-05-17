President Biden to visit Buffalo today following deadly mass shooting at Tops supermarket

President Biden to visit Buffalo today following deadly mass shooting at Tops supermarketget the free app
BUFFALO -- President Joe Biden and the first lady are expected to visit Buffalo on Tuesday.
Their visit comes three days after police say a white gunman went on a racially motivated shooting spree, killing 10 Black people and injuring three others at a grocery store.
"What we want to do is make sure that we send a very clear message that hate must have no safe harbor," said White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre.
A White House official tells CBS News the president will call the shooter's actions "terrorism" motivated by a hateful and perverse ideology. He will also urge Congress to pass new gun control legislation.
On Monday, Biden paid tribute to Aaron Salter, a 55-year-old retired police lieutenant who worked as a security guard at Tops supermarket.
"He was actually able to shoot the assailant twice, but he had on a bullet proof vest, and he lost his life in the process," Biden said.
Sources tell CBS News the 18-year-old suspect wrote a lengthy online post where he described himself as a white supremacist, and that he planned to continue his attacks at other locations in the city.
He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder over the weekend, and is now under suicide watch in jail.
Learning more about the lives lost
CBS2's John Dias has new details about the 10 people killed in Sunday's mass shooting and the legacy they leave behind.
Their names are: Roberta Drury, 32, Margus D. Morrison, 52, Andre Mackneil, 53, Aaron Salter, 55, Geraldine Talley, 62, Celestine Chaney, 65, Heyward Patterson, 67, Katherine Massey, 72, Pearl Young, 77, and Ruth Whitfield, 86.
Interfaith prayer vigil in NYC
Mayor Eric Adams joined New Yorkers for a prayer vigil Monday at Bethel Gospel Assembly in Harlem.
People from all faiths came together in mourning, hoping to heal and inspire change.
Gov. Hochul looking into Red Flag Law
As CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer reported, one unanswered question is how the 18-year-old suspect was able to legally purchase his weapon despite New York's Red Flag Law that should have alerted gun dealers to his erratic behavior.
Gov. Kathy Hochul says her office is looking into how it was handled.
"What happens when you don't stand up to this type of hate"
For the last few years, the Department of Homeland Security has warned the country of the growing problem of white supremacists, calling it the gravest terror threat to the United States.
CBS2's Astrid Martinez spoke with experts Monday on how to spot and stop the war brewing at home.