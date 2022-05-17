Buffalo mass shooting: Help accessing food, mental health services and more
BUFFALO -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $2.8 million in funding to help the Buffalo shooting victims and surrounding community.
"The past 24 hours have been traumatizing for New Yorkers, and my administration will spare no effort to ensure the victims of this act of terrorism by a white supremacist are receiving all the resources and support they need," Hochul said in a statement Sunday. "The entire world is watching how we will come together as New Yorkers to overcome this unthinkable tragedy. Buffalo, my hometown, is the City of Good Neighbors and New York State will be good neighbors for them."
Mental Health Services
The governor said free crisis counselors are available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the NY Project Hope Line at 844-863-9314.
Transportation and Food Access
Tops Markets will be providing a free shuttle from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily from Jefferson Ave. and Riley Street to nearby Tops on Elmwood Ave.
NFTA-Metro will also be waiving fares on the 12 Utica, 13 Kensington, 18 Jefferson and 24 Genesee lines.
Hochul announced she's partnering with ride-share companies Lyft and Uber to provide rides to and from local grocery stores. Riders in zip codes 14208 and 14209 can get a discounted ride to and from Tops Friendly Markets at 425 Niagara Street and Price Rite at 250 Elmwood Avenue.
Lyft riders can use the code "BuffaloUp" for up to $25, and Uber riders can use "SHOPBUF" for up to $20.
Additionally, Tops Markets and FeedMore Western New York will distribute free food for those in need from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 347 Ferry Street and from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1100 Jefferson Avenue.
Covering Funeral Costs
Hochul also said the state Office of Victim Services will covers funeral and burial expenses up to $6,000, and the National Action Network has offered to cover additional funeral costs.
OVS members will be on hand this week to help residents access this assistance.
CLICK HERE for more information.
for more features.