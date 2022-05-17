Buffalo mass shooting: Help accessing food, mental health services and more

BUFFALO -- Gov. Kathy Hochul announced $2.8 million in funding to help the Buffalo shooting victims and surrounding community.

"The past 24 hours have been traumatizing for New Yorkers, and my administration will spare no effort to ensure the victims of this act of terrorism by a white supremacist are receiving all the resources and support they need," Hochul said in a statement Sunday. "The entire world is watching how we will come together as New Yorkers to overcome this unthinkable tragedy. Buffalo, my hometown, is the City of Good Neighbors and New York State will be good neighbors for them."

Mental Health Services

Our hearts are with the people of Buffalo…these past days have been a lot for New Yorkers. If you need to talk to someone NY Project hope is here to help. It’s free and confidential to talk with a trained crisis counselor at 1-844-863-9314 or visit https://t.co/GUDV4B8T7G. pic.twitter.com/k6tSOHC3js — NY Project Hope (@NYProjectHope) May 16, 2022

The governor said free crisis counselors are available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the NY Project Hope Line at 844-863-9314.

Transportation and Food Access

We're working with partners to ensure our neighbors on Buffalo's East Side can get groceries.

➡️ Take a fare-waived @NFTAMetro bus

➡️ Use a free @TopsMarkets shuttle

➡️ Get a free Uber or Lyft

➡️ Pick up free groceries from @FeedMoreWNY Up-to-date info: https://t.co/Xf9rUMdL1a — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) May 16, 2022

Tops Markets will be providing a free shuttle from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily from Jefferson Ave. and Riley Street to nearby Tops on Elmwood Ave.

To Our Community ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7onounso5u — Tops Markets (@TopsMarkets) May 16, 2022

NFTA-Metro will also be waiving fares on the 12 Utica, 13 Kensington, 18 Jefferson and 24 Genesee lines.

In response to Saturday's tragedy, the NFTA will waive bus fares on the following routes through the end of May: 12 Utica, 13 Kensington, 18 Jefferson, and 24 Genesee. #BuffaloStrong pic.twitter.com/8odqxEG1YZ — Metro Bus & Rail (@NFTAMetro) May 16, 2022

Hochul announced she's partnering with ride-share companies Lyft and Uber to provide rides to and from local grocery stores. Riders in zip codes 14208 and 14209 can get a discounted ride to and from Tops Friendly Markets at 425 Niagara Street and Price Rite at 250 Elmwood Avenue.

Lyft riders can use the code "BuffaloUp" for up to $25, and Uber riders can use "SHOPBUF" for up to $20.

The #Buffalo shooting occurred in what's known as a “Food Desert" — affecting the *only* supermarket in walking distance. 🚨🗣 Residents, use code "BuffaloLyftUp" for free rides to & from grocery stores in other areas. Details via @GovKathyHochul

(https://t.co/FMYNme9VNT) — Lyft (@lyft) May 15, 2022

Additionally, Tops Markets and FeedMore Western New York will distribute free food for those in need from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at 347 Ferry Street and from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at 1100 Jefferson Avenue.

For those in need of food assistance or looking to make a donation, view our list of resources, updated on 5/16 at 8:35 p.m. As our response is rapidly evolving, please check back frequently for information and updates as they become available.#Buffalo #WNY #BuffaloNY pic.twitter.com/KMrnhfFLFP — FeedMore WNY (@feedmorewny) May 17, 2022

Covering Funeral Costs

I just spoke to NY Governor Hochul who is now in Buffalo. I told her NAN will give financial assistance to any of the families that need help w/ funeral costs, they should not have to fund raise for this. We all need to stand by these families. — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) May 15, 2022

Hochul also said the state Office of Victim Services will covers funeral and burial expenses up to $6,000, and the National Action Network has offered to cover additional funeral costs.

OVS members will be on hand this week to help residents access this assistance.

CLICK HERE for more information.