Gov. Kathy Hochul says it was worth delaying state budget to get bail reform changes

NEW YORK -- Fresh off a contentious battle with the Legislature, Gov. Kathy Hochul insists that bail law changes that delayed the budget for a month will help make the streets safer.

CBS2's Marcia Kramer sat down for a one-on-one interview on Monday with the state's chief executive.

Hochul predicts doors will be closing on many more bad guys after she held up a state budget agreement to win changes to the bail law that will give judges more discretion to set bail because they won't have to consider the so-called "least restrictive" option.

"We think it's going to go a long way in dealing with the recidivism of the more serious offenses," Hochul said.

"So basically what your predicting is that fewer people in New York City will be let out on bail?" Kramer asked.

"We've now given the judges the power they've been asking for," Hochul said. "I'm not saying this is going to be the only answer involved. I'm not pretending that it will be, but it gives judges something they've not had. Let them make the right decision."

READ MORE: Gov. Hochul, reluctant lawmakers agree on new state budget with bail reform changes

During the interview, the governor struck back at Staten Island District Attorney Michael McMahon, a fellow Democrat, who insisted the changes would not stop judges from putting people charged with serious and violent crimes back on the street.

"We're just worried that this is a Band-Aid on a gaping wound because you still have charges that are not bail eligible," McMahon said.

"I vehemently disagree with that assessment," the governor said. "What I set out to do was to give the language necessary for judges to be able to look at more than just the least restrictive. I accomplished that and that is substantial."

READ MORE: A conversation on bail reform: Law enforcement experts sound off on what's at stake

While the governor told CBS2 it was worth it to delay the budget over bail reform, Albany sources said it came at a high price. Hochul had to give in on other big-ticket items, like her plan to build 800,000 units of desperately needed affordable housing, a plan that received strong pushback on Long Island and in Westchester County.

"This was never going to be a one-year solution. The conversation started this year. I'm committed to still staying with a bold agenda," Hochul said.

The governor also took a victory lap for coming up with $1.1 billion to bail out the MTA. It wont stop a fare hike, but the budget has money to reduce it. Sources say fares on buses subways and trains will go up 4%, not the planned 5.5%.