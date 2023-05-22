Gov. Kathy Hochul, Mayor Eric Adams call on federal government to expedite work permits for asylum seekers

NEW YORK -- New York lawmakers are teaming up Monday to send an urgent message to Washington about New York City's asylum seeker crisis.

Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams are calling on the federal government to fast track work permits, as the city continues to struggle to find them housing.

Both the governor and the mayor have spoke in favor of expediting work permits for quite some time, but at the end of the day, the green light needs to come from the feds. They say it's just one example that shows they need more help from the White House navigating a national issue.

"We have 108,000 cities, villages, towns. If everyone takes a small portion of that -- and if it's coordinated at the border to ensure that those who are coming here to this country in a lawful manner is actually moved throughout the entire country -- it is not a burden on one city," Adams told "Face the Nation."

The mayor continues to call for more assistance from the federal government -- not just more aid, but also more direction about where migrants are being moved throughout the U.S.

"We've spent over a billion dollars. We're projected to spend close to $4.3 billion, if not more," he said.

Adams says the national issue shouldn't fall only on the shoulders of New York City.

"We received over 70,000 migrant asylum seekers in our city, 42,000 are still in our care. If this is properly handled at the border level, this issue can be resolved," said Adams.

The mayor's office says there are now more than 150 emergency sites, including nine large scale humanitarian relief centers, serving nearly 70,000 asylum seekers in the city.

As hundreds arrive daily, the city is scrambling to find space, while continuing to spend billions. Adams called out what the federal government has decided to chip in.

"Thirty million dollars comes nowhere near what the city is paying for a national problem," he said.

The asylum seekers first stop at the Port Authority Bus Terminal before being taken to the city's new arrival center at the historic Roosevelt Hotel, where advocacy groups are ready to help.

"We hear stories of loss of family members, we hear stories of torture, we hear lots of stories of death threats and families fleeing for their lives," said Andrew Heinrich, of Project Rousseau.

With pro bono immigration lawyers in short supply and a legal process that can take years to complete, advocates say it's important they step up.

"I think that there's a belief that the most important part of the journey is the physical journey that gets them to New York. But in reality for these families and for these asylum seekers, their journey only just begins when they get off the bus in New York," Heinrich said.

The governor and mayor are expected to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. Monday, calling on the federal government to expedite work permits for these asylum seekers.