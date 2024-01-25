Gov. Kathy Hochul looks to expand New York's hate crime laws

Gov. Kathy Hochul looks to strengthen New York's hate crime laws

NEW YORK -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul wants to strengthen the state's hate crime laws.

Hochul spoke Thursday in Manhattan about her push to expand the list of offenses that can be prosecuted as a hate crime.

"Every group that's targeted wants to know that people cannot do this again. Victims want to make sure that they'll be the last," she said. "They don't want anyone else to endure the indignity of being shoved on a subway or pushed down on a street. They want this stopped."

The governor said 31 crimes can now be prosecuted as hate crimes, including graffiti and assault by a group of people.

She cited the rising hate crimes targeting Jewish and Muslim people, as well as the increase in anti-Asian bias that skyrocketed during the pandemic.

