Police seek vandal who spray-painted "genocide supporters" on Westchester County storefronts

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. -- A Westchester County community is uniting against hate after someone spray-painted graffiti on storefronts on the New Rochelle-Scarsdale border.

Now, police are looking for the vandal who was caught on video.

The Westchester district attorney and the New Rochelle Police are now looking into reports of antisemitic graffiti.

The act is causing significant outrage and concern at the Golden Horseshoe Shopping Center and the community as they protested outside Thursday.

Officials say on Thursday, two storefronts were defaced with the words "genocide supporters" spray-painted across the windows.

Both of the targeted businesses had "we stand with Israel" posters displayed in their front windows.

This act of antisemitism is causing outrage among the Jewish community of New Rochelle and Scarsdale. The shopping center is directly across from the JCC of Mid-Westchester.

Several local officials are condemning this act.

"Hatred is hatred is hatred, and when you see antisemitism, you're seeing racism, you're seeing Islamophobia. You can't tolerate it in any of its forms, not any of its forms," Westchester County Executive George Latimer said.

"I do not want hate here, and that's what this is. Antisemitism has no place in Israel. It has no place in New York," said New York State Assemblymember Amy Paulin said.

The City of New Rochelle released the following statement:

"We are deeply saddened and disturbed by the recent acts of antisemitism targeting two of our city's storefronts. New Rochelle is built on the values of diversity, inclusion, and mutual respect. Hate crimes like the vandalization of Cheryl's Closet and Scoop Shop have no place in our community and we vehemently condemn this behavior. We stand by our Jewish citizens and will not tolerate these types of attacks. The City of New Rochelle and its police department are working in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, including the Westchester County District Attorney, and the Scarsdale Police Department. Our commitment to supporting their efforts in investigating this incident remains steadfast. Property security inspections for local business and synagogues have been conducted and are underway. We plan to monitor the situation closely and inform all residents of any updates."

Many in this community have their guard up. They say there is no room for hate.

The DA's office and police are vowing to find the person responsible.