Gov. Kathy Hochul coming to Penn Station for announcement on LIRR concourse

NEW YORK -- New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is coming to Penn Station on Tuesday.

The governor will be making an announcement about the Long Island Rail Road concourse. 

That's the area of the station that's currently in the middle of a massive reconstruction project. It's meant to improve the commuter experience by raising ceiling heights and widening corridors. 

There's no word on what exactly Hochul will be announcing. 

First published on September 6, 2022 / 7:12 AM

