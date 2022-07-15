Gov. Hochul signs bill banning smoking at state parks, beaches
NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a bill that bans smoking at New York state-owned beaches, boardwalks, playgrounds and public parks.
Smoking in those areas could result in a fine of $50.
That's on top of fines for local laws that may already be in place.
The bill exempts parking lots, sidewalks, and other areas not used for park purposes.
