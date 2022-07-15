Watch CBS News
Local News

Gov. Hochul signs bill banning smoking at state parks, beaches

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Gov. Hochul signs bill banning smoking in public parks, beaches
Gov. Hochul signs bill banning smoking in public parks, beaches 00:19

NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed a bill that bans smoking at New York state-owned beaches, boardwalks, playgrounds and public parks. 

Smoking in those areas could result in a fine of $50. 

That's on top of fines for local laws that may already be in place. 

The bill exempts parking lots, sidewalks, and other areas not used for park purposes. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 15, 2022 / 5:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.