How to watch: Gov. Hochul set to announce new steps to combat gun violence

NEW YORK -- Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to announce a new initiative Tuesday to combat gun violence.

The SNUG program, which is "guns" spelled backwards, is a violence reduction program established in 2009.

Currently, there are 11 of these programs across the state.

Hochul is expected to announce new outreach staff and training in Oneida County.

