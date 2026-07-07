Gotham FC will move to Etihad Park stadium in Queens in 2028

National Women's Soccer League champions Gotham FC will be getting their own stadium in Queens.

Beginning in 2028, Gotham FC will move their home games from New Jersey to Etihad Park. It will be the first stadium built in New York City specifically for soccer.

Gotham FC governor Carolyn Tisch Blodgett confirmed the news in an interview on CBS Mornings Tuesday.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani called it an "incredibly exciting announcement."

Gotham FC has won two league championships in the past three years and were honored with a tickertape parade and keys to city in 2025.

Mamdani started his remarks by thanking the U.S. Men's 2026 FIFA World Cup team, who lost last night's match.

"To the U.S. Men's National Team, you have made our nation proud," Mamdani said. "You have brought the people's game to life ... thank you for playing with such tenacity and creativity and love for the beautiful game. We look forward to seeing you compete on the world stage for year's to come."

"It is high time"

Mamdani said the women of Gotham FC changed the game.

"The women of Gotham FC have changed the game at the World Cup, they've changed the game at the Olympics, and they have brought home trophy after trophy," Mamdani said. "It is high time that Gotham FC has a world class soccer-specific stadium where they can play that world class soccer right here in the city that they represent."

Mamdani called it "an investment in our young, female athletes, who are too often overlooked."

"Instead of begging their parents to have to take them to New Jersey, girls growing up in Jackson Heights, Sunnyside and Flushing will now be able to get on the 7 train after school and watch some of the greatest soccer players in the world go to work," Mamdani said.

"We're taking it to the next level"

The mayor said Gotham FC games will be affordable, with tickets starting at $24.

"It's going to transform everything," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "Soccer has been that unifying force. So now to make this announcement, at this moment in history, is just the perfect, perfect timing to say we're taking it to the next level. This is all about giving the women what they've deserved all along."

"Take a look around for just a moment, because years from now, we will remember this day. Not because Gotham announced a new stadium, but because of what this moment made possible," Blodgett said.

Blodgett said the new stadium is "world class"