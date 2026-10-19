Good Samaritan, NYPD officers reunite after Henry Hudson Parkway fiery crash

A good Samaritan didn't hesitate to help when he witnessed a fiery crash on the Henry Hudson Parkway earlier this month.

It was around 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 6 when James O'Connell and his wife narrowly avoided a driver going the wrong way on the parkway. Moments later, police say the wrong-way driver crashed into the car behind O'Connell and vehicles exploded into flames.

Concerned that calling 911 would take too long, O'Connell instead made a U-turn and flagged down NYPD Officers Feliciano Merino and William Brodwell, whom he had noticed on the parkway. O'Connell led them to the crash and even jumped in to help. The NYPD said that split-second decision saved crucial time and multiple lives.

"Mr. O'Connell gave me the boost to get over the barrier. When we managed to break [the window], we opened the door. I didn't even think twice about it. I just hopped in," Merino said.

Merino and Brodwell serve in the NYPD's 33rd Precinct in Washington Heights.

O'Connell broke his left wrist during the ordeal but said he'd do it again in a second.

"For me, it's personal. I'm sick from [the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks]; I'm currently battling cancer. Life is important. Everyone's life is important. If everyone would go the extra mile, the world would just be a better place," O'Connell said.

The driver who officers say was going the wrong way has been identified as 39-year-old Emichell Noloya and is now facing drunk-driving, vehicular assault, reckless endangerment, refusal to take a breath test, and other charges.

The other driver, who police say Noloya slammed into, suffered serious injuries and is still recovering in the hospital.

According to Brodwell, moments like that are why they became police officers.

"That's why we joined: to save people, make our families proud, save lives," Brodwell said.

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