"Good Night, and Good Luck" offers tickets for NYC students to see George Clooney on Broadway

Broadway's smash hit "Good Night, and Good Luck," starring George Clooney, is making free tickets available for thousands of New York City students.

Through a partnership with the city's Department of Education, 2,000 tickets will be provided to students, including some who are studying journalism.

"Thank you to George Clooney, the producers of Good Night, and Good Luck, and TodayTix for their inspired generosity and recognizing that all the world is truly a stage for our NYC public school students to explore educational and life skills of literacy, artistic interpretation and point of view," the DOE's Director of Theater Peter Avery said in a statement Tuesday. "We look forward to students from across the city creatively learning about the intersection of theater, journalism and politics…on Broadway!"

There was no word on exactly how the students will be chosen or how tickets will be distributed.

"Good Night, and Good Luck" smashes box office records

Winter Garden Theatre marquis is displayed prior to George Clooney's announcement of the complete Broadway cast of "Good Night, And Good Luck" on February 06, 2025 in New York City. John Lamparski2024 / Getty Images

"Good Night, and Good Luck" tells the story of CBS News anchor Edward R. Murrow and his battle with Sen. Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s. It's an adaptation of the 2005 film that Clooney co-wrote and directed.

"Journalism is always challenged. Power doesn't like journalism. Never has. Didn't like it when it was Jefferson and Adams, and they don't like it now," Clooney told CBS News New York earlier this year. "My father was an anchorman for 40 years, and we really believe in the idea of holding truth to power.

"It's actually a story about us at our best as Americans, which is holding ourselves accountable, which I think is good," he added.

The play has shattered box office records at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre so far this season.

There are matinee performances at 2 p.m. on Sundays and 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays, as well as evening performances at 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. There are no shows on Mondays.

The Winter Garden Theatre is located at 1634 Broadway in the heart of Manhattan's Theater District. Tickets are on sale online here, over the phone at 212-239-6200.