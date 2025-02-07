George Clooney speaks about his Broadway debut in "Good Night, And Good Luck"

George Clooney prepping for his Broadway debut in "Good Night, and Good Luck"

NEW YORK - George Clooney is getting ready to appear in his first Broadway production.

In "Good Night, And Good Luck," Clooney is making his Broadway debut, which is based on his movie. In it, he'll play legendary CBS newsman Edward R. Murrow in eight shows a week.

Clooney, one of the biggest stars in the world, co-wrote the show, and spoke about his personal connections to journalism, and about tackling big challenges on Broadway.

"That's a part of it, is you want to hear Murrow, and those words are fun to hear," Clooney said.

The play is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed 2005 film Clooney co-wrote, directed and appeared in. It's about Murrow and CBS news in the 1950s, investigating Sen. Joseph McCarthy's much-feared campaign to root out communists in America. Murrow and his team exposed lies.

"It's actually a story about us at our best"

"Journalism is always challenged. Power doesn't like journalism. Never has, and didn't like it when it was Jefferson and Adams, and they don't like it now," Clooney said. "My father... was an anchorman for 40 years. And we really believe in the idea of holding truth to power.

"It's actually a story about us at our best as Americans, which is holding ourselves accountable, which I think is good," Clooney added.

So why do Broadway now?

"Well, it's scary. But, you know, I haven't done a play in 40 years, so it's one of those things where, and I've never done the Broadway... so I'm, of course, you know, petrified to do it. But it's not such a bad thing being 63 and doing something that you don't feel both your feet are firmly on the ground. That's not such a bad thing to do," Clooney said.

"Good Night And Good Luck" begins previews on March 12 at the Winter Garden Theatre.