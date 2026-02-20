Queens residents fume over NYC's explanation for massive puddle that just won't go away

Residents in Queens are pleading with New York City to fix a water main break they say has been causing chaos in their neighborhood for more than a month.

With more snow and frigid temperatures in the forecast, they fear it's only going to get worse.

Glendale residents grow frustrated with NYC

In the Big Apple, water main breaks are a dime a dozen, especially during this time of year. They bust, get repaired, and life moves on.

But on a block in the Glendale section of Queens, it has been a case of Groundhog Day.

"Yeah, the water is here all the time. I guess people get used to it," a resident named Karolina said.

Residents in Queens are getting upset over the explanation from the city for a massive puddle that just won't go away. CBS News New York

That water in question is a massive puddle at the intersection of Myrtle Avenue and Forest Park Drive, which local officials say is the result of a main break that was first reported back on Jan. 16. Yes, more than a month ago.

A spokesperson for the city Department of Environmental Protection told CBS News New York the agency has been to the site, and after inspecting the infrastructure found everything to be working as normal.

The agency believes the water is the result of snow melt coming for a nearby park.

"What about last week or two weeks ago when we had no snow? Then what was it?" said Michelle Lopez, owner of Cook's Arts and Crafts Shoppe.

The DEP said it will continue to monitor as well as recheck the area on the next dry day.

"We feel like no one is answering us"

City Councilwoman Joann Ariola said her office has received endless complaints about the intersection and when she turned to the DEP to fix the problem, she was told there was no problem.

"This was complete ice during the subzero temperatures and you could see how heavily traversed it is with cars, with traffic, with pedestrians, and it's a very dangerous situation," Ariola said. "After weeks and weeks and weeks of telling [us] that it was fixed -- and it wasn't fixed -- the next report we got was we needed a valve. Well, where's the valve?"

Lopez and other business owners on the block said they're at their wit's end.

"It's frustrating because we feel like no one is answering us, and they're like, 'Oh yeah, it's not really important. It's just water,'" Lopez said.

With more snow and frigid weather expected Sunday into Monday, residents hope the issue gets addressed sooner rather than later.

"This is only gonna get worse, not better," Ariola said.