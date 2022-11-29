Giving Tuesday unleashes power of generosity

#GivingTuesday unleashes the power of generosity around the world

NEW YORK - With Black Friday and Cyber Monday now behind us, there is one more day many are hoping people don't forget about - Giving Tuesday.

It's a day-long movement that unleashes the power of generosity around the world.

CBS2's John Dias took a look at what this all means, and highlights an organization on Long Island worth helping out.

"It could have collapsed really easily," said Kieran Johnson, executive director of the Huntington Arts Council.

By while Johnson watched as other similar organizations permanently shuttered due to the COVID pandemic, his resilient council was able to stay afloat, mostly by having the programs go virtual.

"We kept going because the arts are critical to human existence and Long Island culture," Johnson said.

In New York state, the arts and culture industries generate around $120 billion in revenue, but the pandemic did significant damage.

"Estimated loss during pandemic was about $20 billion, and on Long Island in particular it was $9 billion and a loss of 22,000 jobs," Johnson said.

Now, like many, the Huntington Arts Council is still trying to build back. It's an important process for all of Long Island, since the council's extensive programs stretch across both Nassau and Suffolk counties. So help in any way is always welcomed, especially on Giving Tuesday.

"The reward, where you can just take a moment and think about what you can do to bring a little brightenss to someone else's day, is so profound," said Asha Curran.

Curran is the CEO of GivingTuesday, which originated at the 92nd Street Y on the Upper East Side 10 years ago. Since then, the day has generated almost $10 billion in donations for nonprofits and charities across the U.S. Last year alone, on Giving Tuesday, $2.7 billion were collected within 24 hours.

"And that's not big philanthropy, millionaires and billionaires. That's ordinary American citizens," Curran said.

Vending machines are even popping up around New York City to help out some causes.

Social media has proven to be a tremendous resource, making it easier than ever to donate, and has brought the movement international.

"People who might be suffering from the floods in Pakistan, to the war in Ukraine," Curran said.

And just remember this Giving Tuesday, that of course donating money is a great thing, but you can also donate your time, which, back here at home, would also help to save the arts.

"We have so many different opportunities and we love engagement. We have interns, we have volunteers," said Maureen Starr of the Huntington Arts Council.

The goal eventually is to make Giving Tuesday a year-round movement.

Giving Tuesday is growing so much that by next year, Curran says she believes they will reach more than 100 countries.