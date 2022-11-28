Cyber Monday means challenging day for crews at Amazon Fulfillment Center in Robbinsville, New Jersey

ROBBINSVILLE, N.J. -- Thanksgiving Day started what could turn out to be a record-breaking weekend for retail shopping, and it continues with Cyber Monday when the focus turns to online deals.

Experts project more than 60 million Americans plan to shop online Monday, and crews at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Robbinsville, New Jersey are ready for the high demand, CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported.

If you ordered something from Amazon for Cyber Monday, chances are it's coming from this fulfillment center.

"We are in a one million square foot facility, which is basically 28 football fields. We have 14 miles of conveyer belts," said Verena Gross, an Amazon spokesperson.

The belts are constantly moving to make sure your packages get to where they need to be.

This comes after an already busy shopping weekend when more than 160 million people purchased items online and in stores. Experts say that's eight million more than last year and the most since 2017.

According to Bankrate.com, more Americans shopped on Small Business Saturday than on Black Friday. Business owners said they were grateful to see customers filling their stores after what many said has been a tough year.

"Between inflation that's hit our prices and inflation that hits the customers' lives, labor costs have gone up, our supply costs have gone up. So it really has been the perfect storm of a difficult year," said Nicole Panettieri, who owns The Brass Owl boutique in Queens.

At the Amazon center, it's game on for the online retail holiday.

"We've been preparing since the beginning of the year. We've invested in new technology and innovation throughout the year," said Gross.

If you plan to shop online, experts recommend using price comparison tools to make sure you're getting the best deal.