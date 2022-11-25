Some shoppers stick to Black Friday tradition, line up early outside Macy's Herald Square

NEW YORK -- Some shoppers started lining up outside Macy's Herald Square before it opened at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

The National Retail Federation estimates about 166.3 million people are planning to shop from Black Friday through Cyber Monday, about eight million more than last year. Experts say today's shoppers are more in tune with the times and not necessarily flocking to stores Friday, since many of the deals extend through the weekend.

However, there are those who are more traditional and wanted to come out to enjoy the experience.

CBS2's Elijah Westbrook caught up with some who got there before the sun came up for the day.

"I was just anxious to come here. I mean, the last time I came on Black Friday was like maybe six years ago. Since that time, I didn't have a chance to come. So I decided this year, I'm gonna come here," one man said.

"We're here to get some gifts. I know great deals are going to be going on. So I thought, why not get up early. It's not that busy," said another.

Another woman told Westbrook she was there for shoes, purses, lipstick, jewelry and clothing.