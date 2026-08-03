A Girl Scout camp in upstate New York says knitting helps campers "find inner peace"

For most kids, summer camp is a time to make new friends and explore the outdoors, but at a Girl Scout camp in upstate New York, campers are learning a different skill: knitting.

The activity at Camp Kaufman is meant to foster community, boost self-esteem, and demonstrate a sense of accomplishment.

"This is a place where we give them the permission to learn by doing and to do it in the most fun way possible," said Kristen Glass, the director of camps and outdoor education for the Girl Scouts of Greater New York. "Community is essential and that's what we provide here at camp."

The camp is situated on 425 acres in Dutchess County and allows the campers to have all the normal camp experiences, but it's the knitting that is the standout.

"To find ways to work together and individually to find inner peace, to be able to have positive relationships with ourselves and with others," Glass explained.

"It's so great to see them move away from the screens and just scrolling and being able to do something, not only just a good use of their hands, but be able to make something at the end of it," said lead knitting instructor Cecilia Nelson-Hurt.

The campers love it.

"Both knitting and zip-lining can challenge your mind in a positive way because it makes you think. It's like processing. So it helps you challenge yourself," said camper A'tijah.

"It's like a conversation opener because when you're knitting with someone else, it's like, 'Oh, do you need help? How are you doing so far?'" another camper said.

Knitting is also shown to have a plethora of health benefits, like reduced stress, mitigated anxiety and depression, and more, according to the National Institutes of Health.

"The non-pharmaceutical treatments for mild to moderate depression, malaise, isolation, anhedonia - call it what you want to - is social activities," said psychologist and expert on young adult mental health Dr. Nicholas Kardaras. "The pride that comes from some kind of arts and crafts can be really healing."

Campers say they already feel the benefits.

"You're able to use something that you could feel and touch and physically see and that it helps your brain feel better and your mood feel better," a camper named Morireoluwa said.

"Sometimes you're like, 'Oh my god, I can't do this,' but it also kind of makes me feel accomplished when I finally work through what I've done, and I'm like, 'Yay!'" said camper Alyssa.