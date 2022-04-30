Bob Dylan musical "Girl from the North Country" returns to Broadway
NEW YORK -- Mare Winningham and the cast of "Girl from the North Country" returned to the stage Friday night.
The musical features the music of Bob Dylan and is set in a small Minnesota town in the 1930s.
The show temporarily closed in January.
"Girl from the North Country" will have a brief run through June 11 at the Belasco Theatre.
