Bob Dylan musical "Girl from the North Country" returns to Broadway

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Mare Winningham and the cast of "Girl from the North Country" returned to the stage Friday night.

The musical features the music of Bob Dylan and is set in a small Minnesota town in the 1930s.

The show temporarily closed in January.

"Girl from the North Country" will have a brief run through June 11 at the Belasco Theatre.

April 29, 2022

