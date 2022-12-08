Gingerbread Great Borough Bake-Off now on display at Museum of City of New York

NEW YORK -- There's a unique way to celebrate the holiday season at the Museum of the City of New York.

The five boroughs are facing off in a gingerbread bake-off.

"When I looked at them, I saw something different, something creative, something beautiful and something unique," chef Melba Wilson told CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado.

Wilson is a judge for the museum's Gingerbread Great Borough Bake-Off and she's talking about the amazing gingerbread houses made to represent the city's five boroughs.

"We reached out to local bakeries in each of the five boroughs and amateur bakers, so getting their take on their neighborhoods in winter in New York," said Jerry Gallagher, with the museum.

Erica Fair is the mastermind behind a Queens creation, where you can see the 7 train and Silvercup Studios.

"I made Christmas lights out of gummy bears. I put Pez on the Silvercup Museum," she said. "I love how everyone's interpretation of their borough and how they live in New York City is represented here."

Arthur Avenue's Egidio Pastry Shop is a nod to the Bronx, and what would a Staten Island creation be without Snug Harbor and, of course, the ferry?

Each baker took home a different award, such as "good enough to eat" and "only in New York" -- an honor baker Ida Kreutzer was happy to win for her Brooklyn brownstone. Not bad for her first baking competition.

"That's the beauty of New York. There's so many different people and so many different things in one. And you just walk around, and every couple streets it changes a little bit," she said.

The bakers said they hope those who come to the show leave feeling the holiday cheer but also appreciative of the communities that make living in New York City unique.