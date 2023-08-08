German Shepherd accused of attacking at least 4 dogs on Upper East Side, fatally injuring 1

NEW YORK -- Neighbors say a dog owner on the Upper East Side is letting her pet terrorize other animals, fatally injuring one.

Residents on East 92nd Street say a German Shepherd viciously attacked at least four smaller dogs.

In one attack, the dog is accused of biting into the spine of Akiba Tripp's toy poodle, named Baby. The critically injured dog died.

Laurie Davis says her Cavachon, named Chloe, was also attacked.

"Her entire back here was totally ripped out," Davis said. "She had to have emergency surgery. She was in critical care for three days ... The cops came, and because it was dog-on-dog, they wouldn't do anything."

The owners of both small dogs say they are suing 58-year-old Lynda Hudson, who owns the German Shepherd, along with four other big dogs, and until recently was keeping them, night and day, inside the bookstore she owns.

"She refused to do the things that a responsible owner would do ... like take the dogs out of the city. Don't leave them in the basement of your store," Upper East Side resident Emily Hammer said.

"I've seen them attack other dogs, but I just want everyone to be safe," one person said.

Some bookstore customers told CBS New York they heard from the owner of the shop, who said it will remain closed for the rest of the summer.

"She also just reached out to me and said that the store would be closed until September," Upper East Side resident Fred Gross said.

CBS New York's Dave Carlin spoke to Hudson by phone. She said she is now in Westchester County with all of her dogs and is preparing for an extended trip to France. Her store won't reopen before Labor Day, she says.

When asked if she had a message for her neighbors, she said, "I'm really sorry. I thought I had it under control. I never meant anything to happen."