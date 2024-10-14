Gas station worker stabbed in head amid wave of violence at Bronx bodegas

NEW YORK -- A $2,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest after a Bronx gas station worker was stabbed in the head during a robbery.

Surveillance video shows the suspect walking into the BP gas station on Westchester Square in the Pelham Bay section.

According to police, the 25-year-old worker then jumped over the counter when the man in the video tried shoplifting a few items.

As the two get to the front door, video shows, the suspect turns and attacks the employee with a knife. He then stabs the worker multiple times in the head, neck and arms before taking off with stolen goods.

It happened at around 1 a.m. on Oct. 13.

Paramedics were called and took the worker to a nearby hospital in critical condition, according to other store employees.

The worker is no longer in the hospital, CBS News New York was told.

Bronx robberies up 3% in 2024

Fernando Mateo, with United Bodegas of America, says the Pelham Bay robbery is part of a wave of violent incidents inside Bronx bodegas in recent weeks.

"This is compelling. People are losing their lives, and we can't stand here with our arms crossed and pretend that nothing is going on," Mateo said.

Robberies are up about 3% in the Bronx since the beginning of the year.

Bodega representatives say New York City and state lawmakers need to find more funding to install panic buttons in all bodegas.

"We've installed 50 panic buttons in 50 bodegas across New York City," Mateo said. "But there are thousands of bodegas that still don't have any form of protection to protect themselves and to protect their communities."

United Bodegas of America is offering the $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the Pelham Bay robbery.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.