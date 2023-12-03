United Bodegas of America announces plan to arm workers in NYC shops

NEW YORK -- The United Bodegas of America announced a plan Sunday to arm workers for their own protection.

At a news conference at the union headquarters in Inwood, bodega owners and workers from across New York City said they have been seeking gun licenses as well as undergoing weapons training and de-escalation techniques.

They say they're tired of criminals violently threatening their bodegas and workers.

"They are sitting behind the counter, ready, willing, and able to serve their community. There are lots of people that go into these bodegas to loot, to rob, to stab, to harass, to shoot, to murder innocent workers, and that has to stop," said Fernando Mateo of the United Bodegas of America.

Some community members have concerns about what more guns in their neighborhoods will mean.

CBS New York reached out to Mayor Eric Adams' office and the NYPD for reaction. We will have a full report at 11 p.m.