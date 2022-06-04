Watch CBS News
Consumer

Gas prices nationwide soar to record highs after Memorial Day weekend

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Gas prices rise to record highs after Memorial Day weekend
Gas prices rise to record highs after Memorial Day weekend 00:52

NEW YORK -- Gas prices nationwide are soaring to record highs against following the Memorial Day weekend.

AAA says the average price of a gallon of regular is $4.82.

In New Jersey, the price is even higher at $4.92 a gallon. Drivers in New York are paying $4.85 a gallon, and in Connecticut, a gallon of regular costs about $4.84.

Analysts say don't expect it to get better any time soon as demand for oil is outpacing supply.

U.S. and OPEC oil production is increasing, but it's still below pre-pandemic levels, and the war in Ukraine means millions of barrels a day of Russian oil will stay off the market.

"The longer Russia's 10 million barrels remain off the global market by sanctions, the worse it could potentially get this summer," one expert said.

Historically, gas prices drop in the fall following the summer driving season.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 4, 2022 / 7:10 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.