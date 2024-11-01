Garrett Wilson's "ridiculous" catch in Jets game mirrors iconic Giants highlight

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Garrett Wilson made the best catch of the NFL season so far in the New York Jets' 21-13 win against the Houston Texans on Thursday night.

On the run in the back of the endzone, Wilson leaped and snared a 26-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers with his right hand, giving the Jets the lead in the 4th quarter.

The play was initially called an incomplete pass, but replays showed Wilson's left shin hit the turf inbounds a split second before his knee touched the white line out of bounds.

New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson (5) catches a pass for a touchdown as Houston Texans cornerback Kamari Lassiter (4) defends during the second half on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024, in East Rutherford, N.J. Seth Wenig / AP

"Oh my gosh, ridiculous catch," Amazon announcer Kirk Herbstreit said.

"I just kind of lobbed one up there. He made an unbelievable catch," Rodgers said.

Wilson finished with two touchdowns and had nine catches for 90 yards. Through nine games, he leads the Jets with 663 receiving yards and is tied for the team lead with five touchdown receptions.

Shades of iconic Odell Beckham Jr. highlight

Wilson's stunning catch resembles Odell Beckham Jr.'s iconic reception in the same endzone at MetLife Stadium during a 2014 New York Giants-Dallas Cowboys game.

Beckham, the Giants' first pick in the NFL Draft that year, jumped and secured a 43-yard Eli Manning pass with one hand while falling to his back in the endzone.

In this Nov. 23, 2014, file photo, New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) makes a one-handed catch for a touchdown against Dallas Cowboys cornerback Brandon Carr (39) in the second quarter of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J. Julio Cortez / AP

"You have to be kidding me! That is impossible," NBC announcer Cris Collinsworth said on the broadcast.

A number of NFL analysts and former players called Beckham's catch the greatest ever at the time.

Both catches were made before a national audience in primetime, but only Wilson's led to a win. The Giants lost to the Cowboys 31-28 that night in East Rutherford, New Jersey.