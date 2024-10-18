Watch CBS News
Tire flies into windshield on Garden State Parkway, leaving woman seriously injured

By Jesse Zanger

SOUTH TOMS RIVER, N.J. - A woman was seriously injured when a tire bounced across the Garden State Parkway and smashed into her windshield Thursday. 

It happened at 3:23 p.m. in South Toms River, Ocean County. 

What happened on the Garden State Parkway

According to police, 21-year-old Emily Newton was driving southbound in the left lane. Police say a spare tire came loose and flew off a vehicle driving in the northbound lanes. The wheel careened over the center concrete divider and hurtled into Newton's car, smashing into its windshield and roof. 

Newton suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. 

There's no word as yet as to which vehicle the spare time came from. 

The crash remains under investigation.

