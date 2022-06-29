Fresh off primary win, Gov. Kathy Hochul dives right into guns -- who can get them and where they can take them

Gov. Kathy Hochul takes aim at where guns can be carried in N.Y.

NEW YORK -- Just hours after making history as the first woman to head the state Democratic party ticket, Gov. Kathy Hochul laid out an extensive agenda to limit gun permits and the places where weapons can be carried.

She spoke exclusively Wednesday on CBS2's streaming platform CBS News New York on Wednesday morning.

There's an old saying: "A woman's work is never done." But it should be changed to "A governor's work is never done."

Hochul is now training her sights on her next big challenge -- a special session of the Legislature on Thursday to find ways to limit the effect of the Supreme Court ruling that struck down New York's century-old gun law, CBS2's Marcia Kramer reported.

Less than 10 hours after the confetti fell on her victory celebration in the Democratic gubernatorial primary, Hochul was laser-focused on finding ways to soften the blow from the high court's decision.

"I've come up with a tight package," Hochul said.

Hochul said she will ask Albany lawmakers to approve laws that will limit the places a gun can be carried and establish additional requirements to determine who should be able to have a concealed-carry permit.

"Do you believe places like Times Square will be a gun-free zone?" CBS2's Mary Calvi asked the governor.

"We are looking to craft language to ensure that that happens, yes," Hochul said.

The governor said she expects there will be a long list of so-called "sensitive places" that will not allow guns, like schools, day care centers, government buildings, and houses of worship.

"I also believe in something else, that individual property owners should be able to protect themselves from someone coming in with a concealed weapon, if you own a bar or restaurant or hotel," Hochul said. "So we'll put in a presumption that concealed-carry is not welcome unless someone puts out a sign that says concealed-carry welcome."

Although she was all business, it wasn't lost on her that the long battle to win a full four-year term is just beginning. Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, who won a hotly contested four-way Republican primary, made it clear on Wednesday that he intends to fight hard.

"New Yorkers in every corner of our state are hitting their breaking points," Zeldin told CBS2 in a statement. "They're tired of the attacks on their wallets, safety, freedom and kids' education. The reality is Kathy Hochul doesn't want to talk about these issues that matter most to New Yorkers. Instead, she's busy pandering to the far left and she's going to pay a price for that at the ballot box in November."

Hochul fired back, calling Zeldin a right wing extremist.

"He also does not support a woman's right to choose, wants more guns on the streets, so it will be very easy to draw a stark contrast," Hochul said.

But voters may find it difficult to draw that contrast, at least in a head-to-head debate like the Democratic primary debate CBS2 hosted.

"We'd love to get your commitment to come back again for another debate here on CBS2 in the fall," Calvi said.

"Well, I only became the Democratic nominee a few hours ago, so let's see how things play out. I'm looking forward to many observations, including a debate in the fall, so let's work that out later," Hochul said.

Zeldin was campaigning in Hochul's hometown of Buffalo on Wednesday. He also issued a statement praising Suffolk County cops for arresting a man accused of making anti-Semitic death threats on a Zeldin campaign sign.