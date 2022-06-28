Primary Day in New York: Voters decide who will be their candidates for governor, assembly

Primary Day in New York: Voters decide who will be their candidates for governor, assemblyget the free app
NEW YORK - Tuesday is primary day in New York state.
Democrats and Republicans will select their candidates to become New York's next governor.
On the Democratic side, Gov. Kathy Hochul is facing a primary challenge from two other candidates, while Republicans will choose from four candidates on the primary ballot.
Web Extra: N.Y. Gov. Democratic Primary Debate | Republican Primary Debate
CLICK HERE for our voter guide.
Check below for the latest updates.
Expert breaks down the key races
Usually, there's a low turnout for primary elections, but with two major Supreme Court decision happening recently, experts think the changes will surely drive more people to the polls.
It's a big day for New York - primary day. On the Democratic side, Gov. Kathy Hochul is running against Rep. Tom Suozzi and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.
Republicans Rob Astorino, Andrew Giuliani, Harry Wilson and Rep. Lee Zeldin are facing off.
Many issues are on the minds of voters, like the economy and crime.
"We know the economy always jumps to the top of the pack in national. And crime always jumps to the top in local and city. So I think we're in a wide open space here," said Columbia University professor Eshter Fuchs.
When voters head to the polls, two recent decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court - one on guns, and the other on abortion rights -will also make all the difference, increasing turnout, which could change the end result.
"Kathy Hochul represents that position well, so they have no need to reconsider their vote choice on the basis," Fuchs said. "The Republican primary is a different story. I think there's there is a sense that the voters in the Republican primary will be mostly Trumpian. People who tend to be at the extreme ends of the ideological spectrum are more likely to turn out in primaries. So Lee Zeldin... he's got to count on the Rockefeller Republicans not turning out in the primary for him to keep his lead. And if they do, I think he is going to be in for a rude Election Day, meaning he may not win."
Zeldin, who is the official GOP nominee, also has to worry about losing voters to Giuliani.
"Well, this is an interesting question about who Andrew Giuliani's base is. So he and Zeldin really are fighting for the same voter," Fuchs said.
And if more moderate to liberal Republicans, known as "Rockefeller Republicans," show up, it's a win for Wilson.
"Wilson will benefit," Fuchs said. "He's the moderate."
State Assembly primaries are also on the ballot, where Eric Adams and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are both looking to flex their political muscles.
Adams is backing incumbents, and AOC is hoping to best Adams by supporting insurgents and "Defund the Police" candidates like former aide Jonathan Soto against Assemblyman Michael Benedetto, and Delsenia Glover over Harlem Assemblywoman Inez Dinkins.
"They could totally draw blood and this is, you know, the reckoning moment, really. I think this is really something to pay attention to," Fuchs said.
Hochul already voted for herself back on June 18th, the first day early voting started in New York. And it was the first time she could vote for herself for governor, after she automatically replaced Andrew Cuomo.
Watch: Republican primary debate and post-debate analysis
In case you missed it, watch CBS2's Republican gubernatorial primary debate and post-debate analysis.
Watch: Democratic primary debate
In case you missed it, watch CBS2's Democratic gubernatorial primary debate and post-debate analysis.