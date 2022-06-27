Watch CBS News
Lee Zeldin's campaign says GOP candidate for governor targeted by antisemitic death threat

By CBS New York Team

CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Republican U.S. Rep and nominee for New York governor Lee Zeldin's campaign said he was the target of an antisemitic death threat. 

A swastika was spray-painted with the number 187 on a Zeldin campaign sign in Huntington. The number refers to murder in the California penal code and is often understood as a death threat. 

If elected, Zeldin would be New York's first Jewish governor. 

A campaign spokesperson said in part, "This type of raw hate must never have any home on Long Island or anywhere else."

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

June 27, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

