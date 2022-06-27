Lee Zeldin's campaign says GOP candidate for governor targeted by antisemitic death threat

NEW YORK -- Republican U.S. Rep and nominee for New York governor Lee Zeldin's campaign said he was the target of an antisemitic death threat.

A swastika was spray-painted with the number 187 on a Zeldin campaign sign in Huntington. The number refers to murder in the California penal code and is often understood as a death threat.

If elected, Zeldin would be New York's first Jewish governor.

A campaign spokesperson said in part, "This type of raw hate must never have any home on Long Island or anywhere else."