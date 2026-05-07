Free club teaches children in Harlem a lifesaving skill

Drowning is still one of the leading causes of death for children in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

At a competitive swim club in East Harlem, kids go from newcomers in the water to confident and capable swimmers.

Coaches and parents say this free program can save lives before summer arrives.

"Even just being able to tread and keep your head above the water is so important. So, the first thing we teach them is how to do a back float," said Alexis Gomez, swim instructor and head lifeguard at Asphalt Green's River East Swim Club. "Because the second you jump in that water, what you want to do is get your head out of the water and be able to breathe."

Gomez is a Harlem native and grew up just a few blocks from River East Elementary School, where students now take swim classes before and after school.

Drowning death statistics get worse for children of color, with Black children ages 5-9 dying from drowning at more than twice the rate of white children, according to the CDC.

Sports nonprofit Asphalt Green remodeled the pool at River East and reopened it in 2024. The organization offers free and low-cost lessons for all ages and skill levels.

"Swim lessons, they're usually expensive and they're really hard to get into, honestly. So the fact that these kids are able to come here and they can have a free lesson is life-changing," Gomez said.

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