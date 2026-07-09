Smoke from FourLeaf Air Show planes stained boats in Zach's Bay, owners say

Some people who watched the FourLeaf Air Show at Jones Beach over the weekend are claiming the colorful smoke from the performing planes damaged their boats.

Sunday was a day to remember as the air show drew hundreds of thousands of beach spectators and hundreds of boats to Zach's Bay, but some said they left with more than memories.

Speckles and stains

Joel Fromkin said for the first time in years of boating to the show he left with damage. He claims his inflatable raft is covered in raspberry-colored speckles and the same stains are all over his boat's vinyl upholstery, stains that don't come out.

He's not alone. Boat owners have taken to social media to try to figure out which team that painted the sky with colors left stains below and how to remove them.

New York State Parks says it's aware of reports of a red dye or oil, and is actively investigating the situation.

Aerobatic smoke colors are created by non-toxic dyes, but Fromkin, a double-lung transplant recipient, said he has other concerns.

"What were my grandkids breathing? What was I breathing? That's what I'm worried about," he said.

Others take inconvenience in stride

Nick Angiulo has two boats with speckled stains, but the owner of Nick's Long Island Boat Rentals said he is prepared to just give it time and sun.

"Not a bad way to spend the summer, waiting for the stains to come out," Angiulo said.

Others boat owners said they'll live with the speckles as memories and that nothing can stain what was a perfect day.

CBS News New York has asked NYS Parks how it would recommend the stains be removed, but we have not yet received a response.