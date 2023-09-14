Police investigating death of 7-year-old child at Fort Lee apartment complex
FORT LEE, N.J. -- Police are investigating the death of a child in Bergen County.
It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment building on Anderson Avenue in Fort Lee.
Police say officers were sent for a report of an unresponsive 7-year-old.
The child was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center.
Investigators have not released any other information about what happened.
