Police investigating death of 7-year-old child at Fort Lee apartment complex

FORT LEE, N.J. -- Police are investigating the death of a child in Bergen County.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at an apartment building on Anderson Avenue in Fort Lee.

Police say officers were sent for a report of an unresponsive 7-year-old.

The child was pronounced dead at Hackensack University Medical Center.

Investigators have not released any other information about what happened.

First published on September 13, 2023 / 10:05 PM

