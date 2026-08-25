Car registered to former Westchester County police chief involved in multiple reported hit-and-runs

A CBS News New York investigation has found that a car registered to the former police chief of Tuckahoe in Westchester County was involved in multiple reported hit-and-runs within minutes.

Now, the Westchester district attorney is investigating how police handled the case.

Yonkers Police say they took a report on Aug. 14 that someone driving an Infiniti sedan struck a car near a CVS on Central Park Avenue then drove off.

Officers say someone else then reported the same Infiniti struck and damaged a parked car half a mile away on Falmouth Road.

Yonkers Police say the Infiniti is registered to former Tuckahoe Police Chief John Costanzo, but a witness said a woman was behind the wheel during the incident on Falmouth. That witness said someone tried to stop her, but she drove off before police arrived, so police took a hit-and-run report.

Minutes after the incident on Falmouth, an Infiniti crashed into a parked Amazon truck in Tuckahoe near Main Street and Columbus Avenue, half a mile from Costanzo's home, CBS News New York learned. Witnesses say police responded, but no one was arrested at the scene.

In a statement, Tuckahoe Mayor Cara Kronen said a vehicle involved in the incident "entered the Village following an earlier incident in Yonkers."

No injuries have been reported in those crashes, but Amazon did say their truck was scratched and dented.

The village says it referred the case to the Westchester district attorney, and it can't provide any more details because the DA is now investigating.

The DA's office will only say their Public Integrity and Law Enforcement Bureau is investigating. That unit typically investigates police misconduct.

No one answered the door when CBS News New York went to Costanzo's home, and Tuckahoe's current police chief and mayor would not agree to interviews with CBS News New York.

Costanzo retired from the force in 2023.