Former judge shoots himself in Orange County, N.Y. as FBI comes to arrest him, sources say

CAMPBELL HALL, N.Y. - A former judge shot himself when FBI agents arrived at his home to arrest him Tuesday, police sources tell CBS News New York.

Stewart Rosenwasser, a former county court judge and acting New York state supreme court justice, was working for the Orange County District Attorney's office.

He was accused in an indictment unsealed Tuesday of taking approximately $63,000 in bribes to leverage his position in the DA's office to investigate two people.

The indictment alleges Rosenwasser accepted bribes from Mout'z Soudani to investigate two of Soudani's relatives. It further alleges that Rosenwasser would provide Soudani updates on the investigation inappropriately in exchange for bribes.

"It's truly heartbreaking that it ended this way. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family," Orange County DA David Hoovler said.

