Watch CBS News
Local News

Former judge shoots himself in Orange County, N.Y. as FBI comes to arrest him, sources say

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

CAMPBELL HALL, N.Y. - A former judge shot himself when FBI agents arrived at his home to arrest him Tuesday, police sources tell CBS News New York. 

Stewart Rosenwasser, a former county court judge and acting New York state supreme court justice, was working for the Orange County District Attorney's office. 

He was accused in an indictment unsealed Tuesday of taking approximately $63,000 in bribes to leverage his position in the DA's office to investigate two people.

The indictment alleges Rosenwasser accepted bribes from Mout'z Soudani to investigate two of Soudani's relatives. It further alleges that Rosenwasser would provide Soudani updates on the investigation inappropriately in exchange for bribes.

He shot himself when FBI agents came to arrest him Tuesday in Campbell Hall, sources said.  

"It's truly heartbreaking that it ended this way.  My heartfelt condolences go out to his family," Orange County DA David Hoovler said. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.