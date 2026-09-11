Former firefighter who joined priesthood after 9/11 named honorary FDNY chaplain

The terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, tested the faith of many, but for Tom Colucci, it led to the calling of priesthood.

"I think the tragedy of 9/11, it just confirmed my faith in God even more. There has to be something after this life," he said.

Before he was Father Colucci, he was Lt. Colucci. Twenty-five years ago, he was with Engine 3 in Lower Manhattan on the pile with his fellow FDNY members.

The first documented victim that day was FDNY Chaplain Mychal Judge, and it was in Judge's honor, and in Colucci's, that Colucci was named an honorary FDNY chaplain Friday.

"I did 20 years in the fire department, you know, as a fireman in the Bronx, a lieutenant in Lower Manhattan, captain in Midtown," Colucci said. "And then to retire and to give me the great gift of becoming a priest ... It's just a very great honor that they bestowed on me today. Very, very powerful."

Later Friday, there was an interfaith service at the rebuilt St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine. The church, located close to the World Trade Center, was destroyed in the attacks.

Archbishop Ronald Hicks and Mayor Zohran Mamdani were among those in attendance.

"Those who attacked our city, they did so because they thought they could break us at the fractures. They thought they could frighten us, they could make us feel alone, they could leave us on our knees. How wrong they were. How quick we were to stand back up," Mamdani said.

"Never again shall intolerance and hatred bring harm to this hallowed ground, nor to our city which was so grieviously wounded 25 years ago," His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros of America said.

The theme of reflection will continue Friday at Temple Emanu-El, welcoming in the Jewish new year on the first night of Rosh Hashanah.

"It'll be an opportunity for us to pay tribute to all who were lost on 9/11. It'll also be a chance for us to reflect on the challenges of the current moment in the world and the challenges of our own lives," Rabbi Joshua M. Davidson said.