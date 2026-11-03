Former professional dancer uses movement to help people with Parkinson's disease

Classical music fills a Brooklyn studio as dancers chassé across the floor. Some movements are stiff. Others are unsteady. But every step has a purpose.

Pamela Quinn leads the class of dancers with Parkinson's disease as they work through exercises meant to preserve their functionality.

Quinn was a professional dancer before she was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1996. The diagnosis changed the course of her career.

"For a dancer, movement is your life. So you go through a real identity crisis," Quinn said.

In 2006, she founded PD Movement Lab, hosting weekly classes from the Mark Morris Dance Center in Downtown Brooklyn. Using her decades of training to help others with the disease move in ways that can help their daily life.

"Dance came back into my life in the process of looking for ways to manage it," she said.

The classes begin with gentle warm-ups before progressing to more challenging movements, voice exercises and walking drills that emphasize rhythm, a longer stride and stability.

Judy Dean has volunteered with the program for nearly 17 years.

"People often isolate themselves when they're diagnosed. They stay in. They don't tell people. And here was a place that they could go and be with others with Parkinson's," Dean said.

Parkinson's has also hit close to home for Dean. Both her mother and her son, Tom Dean, were diagnosed with the disease. Tom now attends the movement lab.

"Pam goes over different coping methods, keep us moving and keep our balance, keep our strength," he said.

"It really helps us deal with our actual symptoms. Everyone is different," said longtime participant Carol Enseki.

Parkinson's disease affects movement, balance, coordination and speech. While there is no cure, research has shown that exercise can help people manage symptoms and maintain physical function.

Quinn said maintaining mobility is essential.

"It's crucial to maintaining your independence," she said.

Some of Quinn's dancers also perform choreographed pieces to raise awareness about Parkinson's.

"I'm facilitating the experience for other people. Rather than it's about me, and that's a much more rewarding experience," Quinn said.

PD Movement Lab is now working on its second study examining the long-term effects of movement on slowing disease progression.

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