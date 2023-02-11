Food drive for asylum seekers on Lower East Side
NEW YORK -- A food drive for asylum seekers is being held Saturday on the Lower East Side.
Food and clothing will be handed out at P.S. 20, the Anna Silver School, on Essex Street to those seeking asylum in the city.
School officials and PTA members have been holding ongoing collection efforts to help families around the globe.
Mayor Eric Adams will be taking part in the drive.
