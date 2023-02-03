Watch CBS News
Officials: Housing facility for asylum seekers at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal is about half full

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police move asylum seekers camped outside Manhattan hotel
Police move asylum seekers camped outside Manhattan hotel 02:21

NEW YORK -- More asylum seekers are now living at the housing facility at Brooklyn Cruise Terminal after an encampment outside the Watson Hotel in Midtown was cleared Wednesday night.

Thursday, more elected officials, including Congressman Dan Goldman and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, got a first-hand look inside the new shelter.

Asylum seekers were seen entering the shelter Thursday with their bags.

RELATED STORY: NYPD tells asylum seekers camped out in Midtown to leave as lawmakers head to Brooklyn to tour new shelter

Goldman said the shelter is about half full and it will ultimately house about 1,200 single men.

"It is certainly not an ideal situation for anyone, but under the circumstances, it's really admirable, I think, what the city has done," Goldman said.

"Most of their core needs were being met, so I just wanna make sure we mention that. Obviously I don't think it's a place that people would want to be if they didn't have to," Williams said.

Goldman also said he is working to expedite the process of getting work authorization for the asylum seekers.

