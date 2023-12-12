Following Monday's collapse, Bronx residents concerned about structural integrity of their buildings

Bronx residents worried about structural integrity of other buildings in the borough

Bronx residents worried about structural integrity of other buildings in the borough

Bronx residents worried about structural integrity of other buildings in the borough

NEW YORK -- There are more concerns following the partial building collapse in the Bronx.

The entire facade on one corner of the Morris Heights building on West Burnside Avenue and Phelan Place is exposed, after a section suddenly fell to the ground on Monday afternoon.

The collapse forced people from three dozen households to find other places to sleep. Officials said Tuesday it could take days before they know why a section of that building came down.

READ MORE: FDNY reports no victims in Bronx partial building collapse

While investigators work to figure out what happened, residents in the neighborhood have expressed their concerns about the structural integrity of buildings in the area and question if where they live is safe. This as FDNY operations wrapped up at the site of the collapse.

Firefighters respond to a partial building collapse on West Burnside Avenue and Phelan Place in the Bronx, New York City on Monday, December 11, 2023. Gardiner Anderson for NY Daily News via Getty Images

Tuesday morning began with city officials meeting just feet from the collapse site, before large machinery and vehicles were brought in to begin work on cleaning up. The sun was shining on a building that has stood since 1927, according to records. Why part of it fell remains unclear.

"But if that building is crumbling down, then they need to check all these other buildings," said Morris Heights resident Nataliya Ross.

Ross lives blocks away from the dramatic scene. People on the street can now see right into bedrooms as furniture and appliances are exposed to the day's light. The sight of the aftermath is chilling for Ross and she said she fears for her own apartment.

"Right now, we're getting construction done on our building," she said. "Some of these buildings have cracks and they're old. I couldn't sleep last night."

READ MORE: Bronx building that partially collapsed had 7 open violations, Department of Buildings records say

Video shows part of the seven-story building falling to the ground as people run for their lives. Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the collapse.

CBS New York has found more than a half-dozen open violations with the property, including one dating to March of 2021, according to the Department of Buildings. It reveals issues with the façade, though officials said the violations don't pertain to the structural integrity.

Area residents said construction was happening around the building and question if it had anything to do with what they saw.

"We see the big rocks start falling down, then the whole building starts falling down in seconds," said a bodega owner across the street.

Many questions still loom about how and why the collapse happened. The dozens of families now left without a home are being assisted by the Red Cross at Bronx Community College.