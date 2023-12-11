Bronx building that partially collapsed had 7 open violations, Department of Buildings records say

NEW YORK -- CBS New York is looking into the building that partially collapsed in the Morris Heights section of the Bronx on Monday afternoon.

No injuries were initially reported.

Investigative reporter Tim McNicholas has learned there have been some recent inspections at the property. There are also seven open violations, according to the Department of Buildings' records.

McNicholas is still looking through all of those, but in a violation notice from November of this year, an inspector wrote, "I observed there are deteriorated and broken mudsills with inadequate support for vertical members throughout."

The inspector went on to say, "There is one vertical member with missing mudsill, which can compromise the structural stability, causing a potential collapse injuring pedestrians/damaging property."

Now, this is a large property. CBS New York doesn't know what part of the property that violation applies to, or whether it was for the building, itself, or a sidewalk shed nearby.

These are questions we're looking into now and the Department of Buildings is looking into them, too.

CBS New York also doesn't know if those problems were fixed, but the violation is still listed as open with "no compliance recorded."

The records also show there has been some recent construction at the property. We know that some of the open violations, including that one previously mentioned, is categorized as a construction violation.

McNicholas also found people have filed several complaints with the city this year about construction at the property.

In August, someone complained that there is no worker safety and workers weren't wearing harnesses or hard hats. When the city followed up, however, it said it didn't observe any unsafe conditions.

There are also older violations at the property. For example, a violation from 2020 for a hazardous condition of a facade is still listed as active.

McNicholas found there were multiple permits just issued Monday related to sidewalk construction work. Some of those permits were for replacing the sidewalk and for the use of equipment.

So there was some work happening at the location of the collapse. However, even though the permits were issued Monday, they aren't valid until the Dec. 30. So what we don't know is whether that work to replace the sidewalk had already started and, if so, to what extent.

McNicholas is still looking into whether that contributed in any way to the collapse.

Please stay with CBS New York for more on this developing story.