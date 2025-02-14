Ice sheets flying off trucks strike 2 drivers in New Jersey

A teenager feels lucky to be alive after a giant sheet of ice flew off a semi-truck and smashed her windshield when she was driving on a New Jersey highway.

Milena Oberle, 19, says she suffered a concussion when she was struck in the head and face by ice and shattered glass while behind the wheel Tuesday on I-80.

"The ice on top of the truck flew up and flew off, and spun in the air," Oberle said. "It shattered most of my windshield, but where it went through was right at my face."

Oberle, who was home from college at the time, said she used a side window to pull over safely and call 911.

"I have scratches in my scalp from the glass and I have bumps, and my nose, I thought it was broken. But it's not somehow," she said. "I was just freaking out. I was hyperventilating."

Illegal to drive with snow and ice on vehicles in New Jersey

Nicola Cucciniello, another driver, told CBS News New York she suffered an eye injury when ice flew off a different truck and crashed through her windshield on Wednesday.

New Jersey State Police warn drivers to clear ice and snow off their cars before hitting the road. It's the law, and breaking it is punishable by fines of up to $75 - even more if someone gets hurt.

"I've seen things fly off of trucks all the time, but I never imagined it would come straight through my windshield at my face," Oberle said. "I had one piece of ice in my eye, but I wear fake eyelashes so there was so much glass in my fake eyelashes when I braced ... I think the eyelashes, they really saved my eyes."

Oberle and Cucciniello are asking anyone who may have seen the incidents or has dashcam video to reach out to state police.