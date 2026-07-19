Flash flooding in NYC impacts restaurants, cancels concerts after severe storms sweep through

The floodwaters were gone by Sunday, but Saturday's storms still left their impact across New York City.

Events were canceled and businesses in some areas were trying to protect their buildings and their customers.

Restaurant customers use trash bags to stay dry

The smell of sewage lingered Sunday at the corner of Grand Street and West Broadway in SoHo. The street flooded Saturday, causing water to start to seep into corner restaurant Flipper's.

"Within, like, 30 minutes, the whole street started to flood. The drains clogged," server Jose Casarrubias said. "We had to sweep out all of the water out so it wouldn't stink."

Casarrubias and his coworkers cleaned out the floodwater that got in while diners ate upstairs, but as many of those customers tried to leave, their rideshares were canceled due to flooding. Some said they couldn't wait out the storm.

Employees at the SoHo restaurant Flipper's gave customers garbage bags to wade through flooded streets on July 18, 2026. Jose Casarrubias

"And I just told them, like, 'I have garbage bags. Do you guys just wanna put it over your pants or whatever?' And a lot of people did," Casarubbias said.

He said he handed out at least 120 bags.

Noah Kahan canceled, Zeds Dead rescheduled

At Citi Field Saturday, Amanda Accardo, of New Brunswick, New Jersey, and her friends showed up early to a sold-out Noah Kahan concert, only to find out it was canceled due to weather.

"There were groups of young girls dressed up in shirts, wearing the merch, sobbing," Accardo said.

Ticketholders were refunded. Sunday's concert is set to go on as scheduled.

"We just felt so bad for the young kids who traveled there or said it was their first concert experience," Accardo said. "And we were like, I hope you never have a concert experience like this again."

A Zeds Dead show at Forest Hills Stadium suffered a similar fate. That show was rescheduled for Friday, Aug. 14.

Both events were canceled out of precaution, possibly preventing what could've been a dangerous night for those who wanted to enjoy their summer Saturday.