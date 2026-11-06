Lightning strike causes power outage in Brooklyn, NYC Mayor Mamdani says

A lightning strike caused a power outage impacting several thousand customers in Brooklyn Friday morning, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said.

Con Ed said crews have been dispatched to make repairs.

According to Con Ed's outage map, some 4,843 customers in the area were impacted as of 10:20 a.m. The zip codes impacted include 11226, 11234, 11236, 11210 and 11203.

Power had been largely restored in the area by 11:15 a.m.

New York City Emergency Management said it had received reports that traffic signals in the area were also disrupted during the outage.

Mamdani said impacted schools were being supported by power generators, and the city was managing traffic at affected intersections.

The lightning strike comes amid Friday's heavy rains and storms.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for more information.