Sunday's early downpours cause flooding headaches in parts of the Tri-State Area

Waterlogged cars and flooded basements caused by flash flooding proved a problem for many in Paterson, New Jersey, on Sunday morning.

Those living on 11th Avenue and 25th Street dealt with heavy rain coming down so fast, there wasn't enough time to move out all the cars in time.

"Here we go again. That's what goes through my mind," resident Hugh James said.

Some residents in Paterson, New Jersey, lost their cars due to intense flash flooding on Sept. 13, 2026. CBS News New York

Those living on 11th Avenue and 25th Street dealt with heavy rain coming down so fast, there wasn't enough time to move out all the cars in time.

Indhira Rodriguez and other neighbors told CBS News New York in Spanish that Sunday marked the second time she had a car damaged by floods, adding this time it happened to a friend's car she was borrowing.

Maria Carolina said she would have to figure out how to get to work on Monday, after losing a second car to floods.

Nadia Malgarejo's first floor and basement flooded once again.

"Every time you hear it rains, it's like you're afraid you have to lose everything you have because [of] all the water," said Gustavo Mata, her husband.

Mata said he believes the neighborhood has been neglected, adding there has been little to no improvement on flood mitigation in the more than two decades he's lived there. Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh pointed to climate change, adding, "Paterson has made unprecedented investment in infrastructure improvement, but we need federal support."

"I guess we just have to live with it for now," resident Lucy James said.

"Why we have to wait for? What next? What we have to wait for? Somebody have to die? Some house have to fall?" Mata said.

Mata said he's been asked numerous times why he doesn't just move out of his home of 25 years, but he said it isn't that easy.

"I love it here. It's like the noise and everything. Sometimes I'm annoyed, but that's the way it is. We're Spanish people. We love it," Mata said.

Mata added his friends and family all live nearby.

Parts of Connecticut end up submerged

There was also widespread flooding on Sunday morning in Fairfield County, Connecticut. State officials said preliminary reports indicate the area saw around 7 inches of rain in a very short period of time.

The Westport Fire Department shared videos showing many roads underwater and left impassable. Fire officials said pulled off 13 rescues of people trapped in their cars.

Parts of Westport, Connecticut, were under water due to intense flooding on Sept. 13, 2026. Westport Fire Department

CBS News New York spoke with the Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Cohen, who said the department deployed extra resources to handle the surge in emergency calls.

"So right now we currently have pretty much all of our units are out. We have extra staffing -- both police department, fire department, EMS," Cohen said. "The biggest message -- if you do not have to get out for an emergency, really stay in your house. Stay where you're safe."

Cohen said his department also responded to calls about electrical burning odors due to flooded basements. He said no injuries were reported.

Earlier, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont gave an update on Metro-North service.

"You can see the incredible flooding behind me here. People already stuck in those cars still an hour later. The message is very clear. The railroad is shutting down temporarily. Roads are shut down. Go to croads.org to get an update. If I were you, I'd stay home," Lamont said.

Amtrak service is currently suspended between Boston and New York Penn Station. Amtrak said it's coordinating with Metro-North to determine when it will be safe to reopen the tracks near New Haven.