Flash flood warning issued for NYC, parts of N.J. as rainy weather soaks Tri-State Area

New York City and parts of New Jersey are under a flash flood warning due to downpours and strong storms Monday morning.

The warning also encompasses western portions of Long Island and is in effect until 8:45 a.m. It's a First Alert Weather Day due to thunderstorms and the flooding threat.

A humid airmass in place is causing prolific rates of rainfall, one to three inches per hour, at times. One to three inches of rainfall is expected across the area, with isolated higher totals likely.

A Flood Watch in place for New York City, along with northern and central portions of New Jersey through 8 p.m. Monday.

CBS News New York

The New York City Emergency Management Department activated the city's Flash Flood Emergency Plan on Sunday. The plan includes advanced inspection and clearing of catch basins in flood-prone areas. Task forces are also on alert to respond to fallen trees and stranded vehicles.

CBS News New York

Severe thunderstorms are possible as well. The greatest hazards associated with any storms that develop would be torrential downpours and damaging winds.

CBS News New York

A High Surf Advisory has been issued Monday for beaches south of New York City and on Long Island. Waves could reach between six and 10 feet. A High Rip Current Risk is also in effect for those beaches Monday.

CBS News New York

Highs on Monday will reach the low 80s in most locations as clouds remain over the area.

By Monday night, the rain and storm threat should come to an end. That will lay the foundation for a beautiful day on Tuesday, featuring more sunshine and a slight drop in humidity levels.

Storm chances and high humidity levels will then climb again for the rest of the week.