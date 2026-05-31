New Jersey flag football referee strangles coach after call on field escalates, police say

A referee at a South Jersey flag football game strangled a coach after a call on the field escalated Sunday, police said.

Edward McKinnie, 47, was charged with second-degree aggravated assault after he allegedly strangled a coach at the Franklin Township Sports Complex at a youth flag football game, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the assault at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the Franklin Township Sports Complex on Pennsylvania Avenue.

According to police, a call on the field escalated, and McKinnie allegedly strangled a 46-year-old Newfield man who was coaching one of the teams.

Witnesses at the flag football game corroborated the assault, police said. They told police that McKinnie and the coach had to be separated by spectators at the game.

McKinnie, of Blackwood, was processed and released, and he is set to appear in court for the assault charge, police said.

The coach who was allegedly strangled was treated by Gloucester County EMS for his injuries at the scene, according to police.

The assault remains under investigation.